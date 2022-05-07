Suspicious Structure Fire Under Investigation In Maryland

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after a vacant home in Caroline County went up in flames, officials said.

Shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside a vacant home on Ridgely Road in Ridgely.

Upon arrival, a team of nearly four dozen first responders from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department were quickly able to knock down the flames within approximately 10 minutes, containing the damage to the exterior and rear of the structure.

In total, the fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the property.

The initial investigation determined that the preliminary cause of the fire is considered to be incendiary, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials are still investigating the fire. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the fire marshal’s Upper Eastern Regional Office by calling (401) 822-7609.

