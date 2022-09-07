State Police ID Suspect Vehicles Involved In Fatal Scooter Hit-Run Crash In Maryland

Maryland State Police detectives have located two vehicles of interest as they continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a 29-year-old scooter rider over the summer.

Colin Henny Lin, of Lewes, Delaware, was driving an Apollo motorized scooter shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Salisbury when he was struck by an unknown driver as he attempted to cross the street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the agency announced that video surveillance of the area and forensic analysis of vehicle debris at the scene identified the two vehicles as a white 2009 Ford Edge and a red/orange 2019 Kia Soul.

Police said that the drivers of the two vehicles are cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (410) 819-4721

Officials noted that “upon completion of the investigation, the report will be submitted to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County for review and consideration.”

