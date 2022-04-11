Maryland State Police Make Massive Drug Bust 'Dismantling Eastern Shore Trafficking Operation'

A multi-agency law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Maryland man who is allegedly part of a "significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore,” state police announced.

Caroline County resident Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, was arrested and is being held without bond following his arrest on Friday, Nov. 4, according to police.

Specifically, Aviles was charged with:

Seven counts of CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute narcotics;

Four counts of CDS: Possession of a large amount;

Eight counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm during a drug traffic crime;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

The Caroline County Drug Task Force launched the investigation earlier this year after receiving information that Aviles was believed to be distributing large quantities of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamines in Maryland and parts of Delaware, authorities said.

According to police, the investigation led to the acquisition of a search warrant for Aviles, which was executed on Thursday, Nov. 3 by members of the Talbot County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police, Federalsburg Police Department, and the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E Team in Federalsburg.

During the search, police seized:

678 grams of powder cocaine;

643 grams of crack cocaine;

1,539 grams of heroin;

67 grams of fentanyl;

4,395 grams of marijuana;

2,333 grams of methamphetamine;

1,441 pills of ecstasy;

49 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills;

79 Suboxone strips;

Two handguns, one of which is a ghost gun;

One vehicle.

Officials said that “the Caroline County Drug Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Denton Police Department, Federalsburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, Ridgely Police Department, Natural Resources Police, and the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

