Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead In Maryland Pond, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The body was found in a pond near Coventry Lane in Salisbury.
The body was found in a pond near Coventry Lane in Salisbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Maryland have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Maryland pond, officials said.

The Salisbury Police Department in Wicomico County announced on Monday, Sept. 12, that the agency is actively conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane.

Officials said that the body was found on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The person has preliminarily been identified, according to the department, though his name has not been released by investigators. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the man or fatal incident has been asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 548-3165.

