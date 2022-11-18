Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.

It took approximately two hours for more than three dozen firefighters from the agency to get the fire under control, but not before it caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The initial investigation determined that the fire, which was discovered by contractors at the scene, started on the roof and was caused by hot work igniting roof materials.

It was deemed to be accidental.

No injuries were reported, and the fire marshal noted that there was no smoke or fire alarm present.

