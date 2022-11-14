Firebug Accused Of Sparking Blaze At Maryland Homeless Shelter While Roommate Was Asleep

Authorities announced that a man who was staying at a Maryland homeless shelter has been apprehended after setting fire to his room while his roommate was asleep to “make the shelter safer,” according to state officials.

Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, has been charged by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal for allegedly setting his bunk bed on fire at the Union Rescue Mission in Allegany County in an ill-advised and misguided move, officials say.

According to investigators, they learned that Bergdoll set the fire while his roommate was asleep in the top bunk and walked away.

He reportedly told investigators he started the fire hoping to make the homeless shelter safer, they noted. He was concerned after discovering a smoke alarm was not in his bedroom they said.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m., the agency announced on Monday, Nov. 14, leading to a prompt response by members of the Cumberland Fire Department.

Upon arrival, first responders reported that they were told an employee had quickly extinguished a fire in one of the bedrooms. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office, Cumberland Police, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal later responded

Officials said that the Union Rescue Mission is a homeless shelter that serves Western Maryland.

At the time of the fire, the shelter had approximately 22 men and workers inside. Another building was connected, which housed another 22 women, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Bergdoll was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning. He is currently being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

“The arrest of this suspect reveals our partnership with our fire investigation and law enforcement agencies and their outstanding commitment to Maryland's citizens,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci stated. “Setting a fire within a homeless shelter where some of our most vulnerable go to stay warm on one of the first cold nights in Maryland is a despicable act.

“Anyone, including Mr. Bergdoll, could have called our agency or the Cumberland Fire Department, and we would have promptly responded and corrected the situation.”

