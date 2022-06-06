Contact Us
Driver Busted For DUI, Heroin Possession After Crash In Taneytown

Zak Failla
Officers responded to a traffic collision on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street in Taneytown. Photo Credit: Facebook/Taneytown Police Department
Officers responded to a traffic collision on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street in Taneytown. Photo Credit: Facebook/Taneytown Police Department
Officers responded to a traffic collision on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street in Taneytown. Officers responded to a traffic collision on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street in Taneytown.
Officers responded to a traffic collision on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street in Taneytown. Photo Credit: Facebook/Taneytown Police Department

A driver was apprehended for alleged impaired driving after crashing into a parked work van in Maryland, police said.

In Carroll County, officers from the Taneytown Police Department responded to a crash on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street on Thursday, June 2, after a Honda crashed into a Chevrolet van that was legally parked, Taneytown police said.

The driver of the Honda - whose name has not been released by investigators - was arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI / DWI, and further investigation determined that he was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be heroin, local police said.

Police said that the driver sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. He was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.

No return court date has been announced.

