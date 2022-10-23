Death Of Man Found With 'Signs Of Obvious Trauma' Under Investigation In Maryland: State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his home on Saturday morning in Worcester County.

Salisbury resident David W. Pfeffer, 57, was found dead in his home and pronounced dead by paramedics shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to state police investigators.

On Saturday morning, es from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road in Salisbury after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Pfeffer lying on the ground outside of this home, where he was pronounced dead.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Worcester County Sheriff's Department are now investigating the incident, according to officials, because there were “signs of obvious trauma on Pfeffer’s body.”

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

