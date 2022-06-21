Contact Us
Carroll Daily Voice
Alert Issued By Sheriff For Wanted Burglar In Carroll County

Zak Failla
Angela Gail Mohr
Angela Gail Mohr Photo Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to track down a woman wanted following her 2018 arrest in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Tuesday, June 21 for Angela Gail Mohr, 32, who is wanted for first-degree burglary, authorities said.

Mohr was arrested in September 2018 after allegedly stealing paintball gear, clothing, and other items from a family that was moving into the area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

She was described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 130 pounds with blue eyes, blonde hair, and tattoos on both ankles and her right shoulder.

Her last known address was on Stoner Avenue in Westminster.

Anyone with information regarding Mohr or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-8477 or the sherif’s office at (410) 386-2900.

