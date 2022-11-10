102-Year-Old Man Hospitalized With Burns From Early Morning Maryland Fire

Neighbors and passing motorists were able to assist an elderly man out of a burning home when a fire broke outside of a Maryland home, according to officials.

First responders from the Pottsville Volunteer Fire Department in Wicomico County were called to Old Ocean City Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, where there was a reported fire outside a one-story single-family home.

Officials say that the fire sparked as a result of a pellet stove chimney that was too close to combustible furniture on the porch, causing approximately $80,000 in damage.

During the fire, a 102-year-old man suffered burns and was transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury for treatment and evaluation. His condition was not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it took a team of 35 firefighters from the Pottsville Volunteer Fire Department approximately 45 minutes to get the flames under control, though the home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage during the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.