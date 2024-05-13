Rachel Schlothauer, 20, and Cornell Bell III, 29, both of Westminster, are facing drug charges following a midday incident last week that was reported on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say that at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, members of the sheriff's office's Pro Active Community Enforcement (PACE) Team were on patrol in the area of Route 140 near Sandymount Road when they spotted an Acura, driven by Schlothauer with what they believed to be darker-than-allowed window tinting.

Deputies tracked down Schlothauer and Bell on the highway near Malcolm Drive, and when neither had valid driver's licenses, a canine unit from the Westminster Police Department was called in, which detected drugs in the vehicle.

During the subsequent search of the Acura, investigators recovered 16.4 grams of cocaine, and Bell was found with $1,782 in cash o him, which was "broken up into denominations and stacks that are consistent with the sale and distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)," officials said.

Bell and Schlothauer were both charged with CDS: possession of not cannabis, and CDS: possession with the intent to distribute narcotics

Both were released after posting bond.

