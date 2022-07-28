Flags To Fly At Half-Staff To Honor Beloved Carrol County Community Member Oscar Baker

The Carroll County government will fly its flags at half-staff through the rest of the week to celebrate the life and honor the passing of lifelong Mount Airy resident and civil servant Oscar Baker.

Baker died on Saturday, July 23, shortly before his 100th birthday and following more than six decades of active service to the residents of Mount Airy and the surrounding communities throughout the county and state.

All flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff through the end of the day on Friday, July 29, following Baker’s funeral.

Aside from his active service, Baker also served as President of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, the Carroll County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.

Following his retirement as Fire Chief of the National Bureau of Standards Fire Department, Baker served as the Volunteer Coordinator for Carroll County.

He was also a field instructor for the Fire Service Extension and later the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for several decades, and sat on several local boards and commissions.

During his distinguished life and career, Oscar was inducted into the Mount Airy Town Hall of Fame, the Carroll County Firemen’s Hall of Fame, the Maryland State Firemen’s Hall of Fame, and the Maryland State Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, we mourn the passing of a great leader and public servant in the Carroll County and Mt. Airy Fire and EMS communities," Commissioner Stephen Wantz said.

“We extend our sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the community and send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family,” he continued. “Lowering the flags to half-staff commemorates and honors his life and service.”

