Silver Alert Issued For Missing 73-Year-Old Woman In Maryland

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman in Maryland.

The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons issued an announcement on behalf of the Easton Police Department for Carolyn Walls Wallace, who has been missing for several days.

Police described Wallace as being approximately 5-foot-2 weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in Easton (Talbot County) at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

It is believed that Wallace was driving a white 2020 Kia Sportage with a Maryland license plate 2EZ5764.

Anyone with information regarding Wallace’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Easton Police Department by calling (410) 822-111 or 911.

