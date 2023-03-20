Contact Us
Maryland Sate Police ID Woman Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Weekend Crash

The Berlin Fire Department was one of the agencies to respond to the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Berlin Fire Department

Maryland State Police investigators have released new information regarding the fatal Route 113 crash that killed a 69-year-old woman over the weekend.

On Monday, March 20, state police identified Berlin resident Linda Brown, 69, as the driver of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma who was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Saturday.

Police say that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the northbound lanes of US 113 near the intersection of Georgetown Road to investigate a reported crash.

The investigation found that Brown failed to stop at a stop sign as she was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by North Carolina resident Marius Bouw, 72, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

