Manchester Man Settling Into Retirement After Five $50K Maryland Lottery Wins

The Carroll County man says that he plans to use his newfound cash on his family's retirement nest egg after he randomly placed some "Pick 5" bets while running errands before lunch.

"Wednesday was a perfect day," he told Lottery officials after he and his wife got a jump start on their morning, finished their errands, and stopped by a Sheetz location to pick up some tickets.

By dinner time, the Manchester resident was the winner of five $50,000 Pick 5 prizes.

He said that he purchased the golden tickets at Sheetz on Main Street in Manchester, and rarely plays Lottery games, but took a shot, and "was struck" by the numbers 1, 2, 3, 6, and 9, so he placed a $1 straight bet on the numbers five times.

Turns out Lady Luck was smiling down on the delivery driver, who wound up getting the good news from his wife.

Following the drawing, the Manchester man said that he was napping when he was abruptly stirred by his wife, who was flustered after learning of their big win.

"I'm feeling better than ever," the elated man mused.

As the Carroll County resident nears retirement, he said that the $250,000 prize is even more relevant. He plans to use the unexpected windfall to bolster his retirement nest egg as he heads toward the twilight of his career.

