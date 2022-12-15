To The Future: Maryland Ditching Lottery Balls, Machines For Random Computer-Generated Numbers

The Maryland Lottery is celebrating its golden anniversary by taking its past into the future.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 19, just in time for the Maryland Lottery's 50th anniversary in 2023, the agency is launching digital drawings for its “Pick 3,” “Pick 4,” “Pick 5,” “Bonus Match 5,” and “Multi-Match,” games.

Gone are the days numbered Lottery balls and mechanical drawing machines, which will instead be replaced by a computerized “random number generator” (RNG) that will ultimately decide players’ fates.

“Lottery balls and machines have been part of the Maryland Lottery’s history, but it’s important for us to modernize as we look forward to the next 50 years and beyond,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said.

“More than 30 other lotteries in the US and Canada have shifted to RNG systems because they are efficient, cost-effective — and most importantly they are extremely secure.”

Officials noted that "RNG systems are nothing new to the Maryland Lottery, or to its players,” as similar systems have been in place for decades to produce quick-pick tickets, as well as drawings in “Racetrax,” and “Keno” games, which are among the state's most popular tickets.

They added that New Jersey-based Smartplay International Lottery Systems produced the RNG, which is also used by other lotteries across the globe, with the strictest security systems in place.

Any possible hacker or advantageous fraudster would have to go through extensive measures to attempt to violate the RNG, according to lotto officials. The system has also been tested and validated by Gaming Laboratories International

Security measures in place include:

The Smartplay RNG system is not connected to the Internet and cannot be accessed remotely;

The system is housed in a secure room that is double-locked and under 24-7 video surveillance;

Two drawing officials with separate electronic access cards must be present in order to open the door to the room;

The Smartplay cabinet is also double-locked and cannot be opened without two drawing officials each using separate keys;

Additionally, they noted that “the vital hardware and software are sealed within the cabinet, and the system is rendered inoperable if the seal is broken.”

Moving forward, as of Dec. 19, Maryland Lottery drawings will no longer be televised, but there will be animated videos of the drawings that can be seen here. Winning numbers will also be posted on the Lottery's website and its mobile app.

The switch to RNG drawings will not impact the three multi-state games that are available in Maryland, with “Cash4Life (New Jersey)," “Mega Millions (Georgia),” and "Powerball (Florida)” drawings conducted out of state with numbered balls and mechanical drawing machines.

