Carroll County Content Producer Among New Houseguests Starring On 'Big Brother'

The "Big Brother" house will have a taste of Maryland in it this season.

Ameerah Jones, 31, of Westminster, and the other 16 guests moved into the Palm Springs “BB Motel,” during the season that began airing on CBS Sunday, July 10. The contestants will be vying for a $750,000 grand prize.

Jones, who is a UX content designer who graduated from Towson University in Maryland, according to CBS, has worked at Etsy to “design the words in (the company’s app,” her website says.

“A versatile and creative UX Writer who collaborates with designers, developers, product managers, researchers, and engineers to plan and create interface content for software products on web (and) mobile,” according to Jones’ resume.

“When not writing, you can catch me sipping mimosas in Santorini, feeding elephants in Thailand, or exploring temples in Cambodia,” the well-traveled Jones wrote in her biography, which links to Walmart, Etsy, and Capital One projects she worked on.

"This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others," according to a press release from Paramount.

"With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at 'BB Fest,'" they continued. "Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game."

The show will air Sundays - beginning July 10 - Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on CBS. There will also be a livestream of the group available 24/7 on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.