‘Bonus Match 5 King’ from Westminster Claims $150,000 Maryland Lottery Prize

The “Bonus Match 5 King” is sitting high atop his throne after cashing in a six-figure Maryland Lottery prize.

A 54-year-old Westminster man who dubbed himself lottery royalty is flying high after cashing in a $150,000 winning ticket for his favorite game that he’s been holding on to since March after purchasing it at Royal Farms on Corporate Center Court in his hometown.

“Enthusiastic about 'Bonus Match 5,' The King is also a regular Multi-Match player,” Maryland Lottery officials said. “Asked why he waited from early March when he won until mid-July to claim his prize, the 'Bonus Match 5 King' said it was a matter of scheduling the time to travel from Carroll County to Baltimore without too much disruption to his daily routine.”

Officials said that the lottery player used his favorite “Bonus Match 5” combination - 12, 14, 18, 24, and 33 - three times on the night of his big win, turning $2 into $150,000.

The King said that he plans to head to his favorite destination spot in Delaware with his winnings.

“Planning to use this blessing for many trips in the future to my favorite getaway, Bethany Beach, Delaware,” he mused.

The winning ticket will also be a boon for the Royal Farms location in Carroll County where he purchased it, with a bonus of $1,500 coming their way (1 percent of the prize) for selling the winner.

