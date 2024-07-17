Fair 91°

Fire Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Body Inside Taneytown Home: Sheriff (Developing)

The investigation into a Carroll County fire led to a grisly discovery for first responders on Wednesday morning. 

The fire was reported on July 17.

 Photo Credit: automatic6517 on Pixabay
Zak Failla
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, fire crews were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Trevanion Road in Taneytown to check on reports of the smell of smoke in the area.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, crews found evidence of a previous fire, and during a check of the residence, they found a person inside who was declared dead at the scene.

Members of the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal are now investigating.

No other injuries were reported. Details about the victim have not been released by the sheriff's office.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, as does the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

