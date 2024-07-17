Fire Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Body Inside Taneytown Home: Sheriff (Developing)

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, fire crews were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Trevanion Road in Taneytown to check on reports of the smell of smoke in the area.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, crews found evidence of a previous fire, and during a check of the residence, they found a person inside who was declared dead at the scene.

Members of the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal are now investigating.

No other injuries were reported. Details about the victim have not been released by the sheriff's office.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, as does the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.