Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores.

The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.

No exact opening date has been announced by Wawa, which only confirmed that the stores are scheduled to open in “Fall 2022.”

The first store is planned to open at the intersection of Adelphi Road and Riggs Road in Hyattsville, while the second is set for Route 40 and Edgewood Road in Edgewood.

A menu for the upcoming stores can be found here, including a selection of beverages, on-the-go, hot and cold foods for lunch or dinner.

Other new locations are set to open in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

