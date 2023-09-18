Woman Urinating In Front Of Diners Outside Wine Bar Arrested In Calvert County: Sheriff

Elizabeth Marie Ireton, 41, who has no fixed address, is facing charges following an indecent exposure incident outside of Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar on Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, officials said on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Ireton was seen urinating on the rocks in the parking lot of the eatery while several diners were eating and enjoying themselves in the outdoor area of the restaurant.

When deputies located Ireton, she allegedly began shouting profanities and made inappropriate gestures towards them as they attempted to calm her down.

During the tirade, several people in the area stopped to watch the scene until she was placed under arrest and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly contact.

