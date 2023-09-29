Woman Peeing In Public Had Been Boozing Hours Earlier In Calvert County, Sheriff Says

Last week, officers from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were called to the Wawa on Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, where there were complaints of a woman who was using the bathroom in public, according to authorities.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area and speaking to witnesses who reported the lewd conduct, officials say that they were able to identify Elizabeth Marie Ireton, 41, who has no fixed address, who was caught on camera urinating in the parking lot.

While investigating the incident, it was determined that Ireton had been loitering outside of Sakura Express hours earlier while drinking alcohol.

She was arrested following the investigation and charged with indecent exposure, intoxicated public disturbance, and disorderly conduct.

