Two From DC Busted With 'Ghost' Guns During Stop In Calvert County: State Police

Anthony Jerome Hill, 43, and Anayah Ann Battle, 40, both of Washington, DC, are being held at the Calvert County Detention Center in Maryland after being busted with the weapons during what could have been a routine traffic stop, authorities announced.

Maryland State Police troopers recovered two loaded handguns during a stop shortly after midnight on Sunday morning when they spotted a Chrysler being driven by Hill erratically near the area of Route 4 and Lancaster Drive in Saint Leonard.

During the subsequent stop, police say that the troopers spotted a handgun between the center console and Hill's seat, which was missing a serial number. A second loaded gun was found in a purse inside the vehicle.

Hill and Battle were both arrested without incident and charged with multiple counts of illegal possession of a firearm. They are being held pending their next court appearance.

