Traffic

Oil Spill Leads To Detour Around Busy Calvert County Intersection

Zak Failla
The oil spill was reported at the intersection of Route 4 and Skinners Turn Road in Owings
An oil spill in Maryland temporarily tied up traffic to allow crews to clean up a busy roadway.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced that at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24, fire crews responded to a reported oil spill near the intersection of Route 4 and Skinners Turn Road in Owings.

It is unclear what caused the oil spill. No crashes or injuries were initially reported while firefighters cleared the area.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that police also responded to the scene to help direct traffic until the scene is clear.

