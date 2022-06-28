Lane Closures Extended In Calvert County Due To Supply Chain Issues

Sewer line repairs in Calvert County have led to an extended lane closure on a busy roadway to allow crews to complete the project.

In mid-June, the Calvert County Department of Public Works Water and Sewerage Division began repairs on HG Trueman Road between Rousby Hall Road and Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby.

The project led to lane closures on HG Trueman Road to allow for the installation of jersey walls.

On Tuesday, June 28, officials announced that the completion date for the project has been extended through at least Friday, July 15, weather permitting, with work taking place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials noted that work on the repairs was postponed due to supply chain issues.

“A pump truck will be utilized to prevent sewer service disruptions,” they said. "Signs will be in place to notify citizens of changing traffic patterns. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.”

