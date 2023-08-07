Three From DC Busted With 'Magic Mushrooms' In Car Stolen From Baltimore: Calvert Sheriff

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were called into action at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, when a local resident reported that he spotted a group of people attempting to break into his car before fleeing in a silver Acura.

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of King Drive in Dunkirk.

According to investigators, deputies were able to track the Acura to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and West Bay Front End Road in Lothian, at which point they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, though the driver fled.

The police pursuit was short-lived, and the trio was swiftly boxed in and detained.

Those charged:

Gino Jacquesz, 22 (driver);

Khairi Terrance Jones, 18;

A juvenile passenger.

Officials said that Jacques and the minor were immediately taken into custody, and Jones made a run for it, but was ultimately apprehended.

Their troubles were only just beginning.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, deputies recovered more than 20 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, as well as backpacks, purses, wallets, AirPods, an iPhone, and other items that had reportedly been stolen.

They were also linked to a second stolen car that was also recovered.

Williams and Jones were charged with:

Two counts of motor vehicle theft;

Theft of between $25,000 and $100,000;

Theft of between $1,500 and $25,000;

Three counts of rogue and vagabond;

Possession of burglary tools;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis.

The minor was charged on a youth report and released to a guardian, according to officials.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.