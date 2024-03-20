Thieves Targeting Retailers Throughout Maryland Caught Red-Handed In Calvert County: Sheriff

Hanover resident Natara De'Asia Ortiz, and Hyattsville resident Curtis Gibral Tucker, Jr., both 22, were caught red-handed after being spotted stealing from Bath and Body Works on North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, according to the sheriff's office.

Late in the afternoon on Sunday, deputies were called to the Fox Run Shopping Center to investigate a theft when a man and woman wearing masks walked in, shoved several items from the shelves into a purse and store basket, and simply ran out of the business.

However, some quick-thinking employees were able to get photos of the two as they were leaving and the vehicle they fled in, which was provided to investigators.

Their gambit was thwarted by a Starbucks run.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle near the Fox Run Starbucks, and when they made contact with Ortiz in the driver's seat, they found multiple Bath and Body Works items in plain view.

Ortiz was ordered out of the vehicle, though she actively resisted her arrest. While she was being apprehended, Tucker was seen exiting the Starbucks and openly admitted to being involved in the theft. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple Bath and Body Works hand baskets filled with various lotions, shampoo, candles, and other brand-new items were located. There were also allegedly stolen pieces of clothing, pet products, and miscellaneous household items all with price tags or stickers still on them were located in the vehicle.

Further investigation found that the two came to Calvert County after a similar theft at Bath and Body Works in the First Colony Shopping Center in St. Mary's County. It was also discovered that they were both potential suspects of numerous thefts in Anne Arundel County.

Both were arrested and charged at the Calvert County Detention Center with theft of $100 to under $1,500. Ortiz was also charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.