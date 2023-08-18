A Few Clouds 85°

Suspect Arrested For Possessing, Sending Child Porn In Calvert County: State Police

The investigation into distribution of child porn in Maryland led to the apprehension of a 26-year-old man in Calvert County, state police say.

Hunter Lee Kirby
Hunter Lee Kirby Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Federal and state authorities arrested Hunter Lee Kirby on Thursday near his Prince Frederick home following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Beginning in July, investigators have been probing people in possession of child pornography across Maryland, leading them to Kirby, according to officials.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, troopers in Calvert County, along with members of Homeland Security served a warrant of Kirby's home, leading to the seizure of his devices, which police say contained child porn.

Kirby was arrested about an hour after the bust near the Prince Frederick home.

He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

Kirby was taken by investigators to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

