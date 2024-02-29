Students Face Discipline For Altercation At Calvert High School: Sheriff

Authorities are probing a confrontation that was reported on school grounds this week, though it was unrelated to the school, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

When the incident escalated, investigators say that other students joined in the fracas, which had to be diffused by staff member, the building's School Resource Officer, and "school safety advocates" who "managed the incident and ensured the safety of all students and staff present."

Calvert County Sheriff Richard Cox said his agency is taking the incident "very seriously" while collaborating with the school to determine what charges should be filed for those involved.

"As your Sheriff, my utmost priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of every student within our community," he said. "Any physical altercation on school grounds is deeply concerning, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident, implementing necessary measures to prevent future occurrences, and providing support to those affected.

"Our focus remains steadfast on fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all students."

