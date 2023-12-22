Spitting Mad Homeless Man Threatened To Burn Down Pet Store During Tirade In Dunkirk: Sheriff

Michael Joseph Keller was spitting mad after being arrested over the weekend in front of PetSmart in the 10400 block of Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk while he was trespassing, according to officials on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called on Sunday, Dec. 17 to the store, where the 60-year-old Keller was found in front of the business shouting at customers, and when they approached him, he began yelling profanities and caused a disturbance in front of patrons.

Keller was placed into custody, but he wasn't done yet.

Once in the patrol vehicle, investigators say that Keller began spitting and continued to shout profanities while threatening an officer and threatening to burn down PetSmart.

Keller, who has no fixed address, was charged with:

Trespassing on private property;

Disorderly conduct;

Intoxicated public disturbance;

Making threats of arson.

