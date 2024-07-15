Lusby resident Paul O'Neal has been identified as the person killed shortly after 7 p.m. on July 14 after crashing in the area of Maryland Route 4 and Nursery Road.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge 3500 was heading north on the roadway when O'Neal - who witnesses reportedly said was riding at an excessive speed - failed to slow down and struck the back of the truck, ejecting him from the bike.

Paramedics rendered aid at the crash scene, where O'Neal was pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

The motorcycle’s excessive speed and failure to control speed to avoid a collision are believed to be factors in this crash, according to investigators.

It remains under investigation.

