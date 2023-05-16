Speechless Calvert County Woman Claims Shocking $50K Powerball Win

“Stella Bell” thought someone was pulling a fast one on her when she scanned her Powerball ticket and learned that she won a third-tier $50,000 prize that she claimed at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

According to Lottery officials, when “Stella Bell” initially went to scan what she thought was a winning tickets, more questions were raised than answers, the big winner mused.

“I kept scanning the ticket and it read winner but It didn’t say how much,” she said. “I was getting so annoyed.

Her annoyance didn’t last long, when she took the ticket to a Lottery kiosk, where a clerk confirmed that she was $50,000 richer, leaving her flabbergasted, as she says she doesn’t usually win very often.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa on Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk.

With her new windfall, “Stella Bell” has big plans for the winning, paying off bills, the balance on her car loan, and “completing some much-needed home renovations.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.