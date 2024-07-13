Smiling Suspect Busted For DUI After Calvert County Crash, Sheriff Says

Leonardtown resident Wade Faron Robinson Robinite, 32, is facing charges following the investigation into a crash earlier this month near the intersection of Langley Lane and Solomons Island Road in Solomons.

According to investigators, deputies made contact with Robinite at the scene of the crash, where he was allegedly shouting profanities and making threats toward deputies, which drew the attention of passersby in the area.

Further investigation determined he "was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle."

Robinite was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with DUI, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment and other related offenses.

