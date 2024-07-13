Overcast 80°

Smiling Suspect Busted For DUI After Calvert County Crash, Sheriff Says

A smiling suspect is laughing his way to jail after being busted for allegedly crashing while under the influence in Southern Maryland, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

Wade Faron Robinson Robinite

Leonardtown resident Wade Faron Robinson Robinite, 32, is facing charges following the investigation into a crash earlier this month near the intersection of Langley Lane and Solomons Island Road in Solomons.

According to investigators, deputies made contact with Robinite at the scene of the crash, where he was allegedly shouting profanities and making threats toward deputies, which drew the attention of passersby in the area.

Further investigation determined he "was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle." 

Robinite was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with DUI, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment and other related offenses.

