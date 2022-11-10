Calvert County Commissioners Question New Superintendent's Use Of Funds For Superbowl Trip

Alarm bells are sounding for some officials in Maryland after the new head of the Calvert County Public School System (CCPSS) proposed a plan to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to send some students to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) sent a letter to Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel after receiving multiple complaints from the community regarding a proposal to spend $344,000 to fund up to 50 students going to the big game.

Board President Earl Hance made note that his agency has limited authority about how the school district spends its funds, but added that “(they) do have an obligation to the Calvert County taxpayers to ensure that their taxes are spent prudently."

“We are certain you can understand that this notably large and un-budgeted expense is concerning to the BOCC, particularly when that expense is not being utilized for instruction,” Hance and the rest of the Board wrote to the educator.

"As the caretaker of taxpayer funds, we must express our concern regarding the use of public education funds for such an elaborate trip,” they continued. “Further, it is alarming that the CCPSS can do so in the middle of a budget year.”

The BOCC said that they are “respectfully requesting an explanation on where these funds will be reallocated and justification for the need to take Calvert County students out of state for a non-educational event.”

The Board of Education has not responded to the letter as of Thursday, Nov. 10.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.