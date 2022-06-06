Contact Us
Woman, 47, Killed In Rollover Crash In Chesapeake Bay: Sheriff

Zak Failla
The fatal crash happened at Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Bay. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 47-year-old woman was killed in Maryland after being ejected from her vehicle when she struck a tree while potentially driving while impaired, authorities announced.

St. Mary’s County resident Michelle Lee Twigg, of Lexington Park, was driving in Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County on Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive when she struck a tree on Saturday, June 4,  according to the Calvert County Sheriff.

Twigg was driving west on Breezy Point Road when she struck the tree, rolled over her Nissan Altima, and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was the only occupant of the car, investigators noted.

“Life-saving measures were administered on scene,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Twigg was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said that speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation by Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact Hardesty at the Calverton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 or emailing Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertonCountyMD.gov.

