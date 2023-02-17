Valentine's Time Day Drug Bust: Couple Charged With Distribution In St. Leonard

A raid of a St. Leonard home led to drug and weapons charges for a couple on Valentine's Day, authorities said.

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) executed a warrant at a home on the 6000 block of Hill Road in St. Leonard on Tuesday, Feb. 14, where Michael Ian Harts, 30, and Cierra Lexy Munson, 25, had been living, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

A search of Harts’ and Munson’s home turned up a variety of drugs, a digital scale, a short barrel rifle, multiple pieces of military style equipment, and various packing/production materials, the release said.

Harts and Munson were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Munson was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis. Harts was charged with: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis; Illegal Possession of an Unregistered Rifle/Shotgun.

Munson was released on her own recognizance and Harts is being held on a no bond status.

