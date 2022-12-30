Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'

An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon.

First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by a working fire inside the garage located on the complex, which was quickly knocked down within minutes, allowing crews from multiple departments to get inside to corral the flames.

The investigation into the fire determined that it originated from an electric vehicle being stored in the garage that was being charged at the time.

No injuries were reported, and nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, but the smoke damage to the garage was "substantial," according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

