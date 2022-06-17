Suspect Charged, Victim ID'd In Fatal Dunirk Shooting

Investigators have identified the Prince George's County man who was gunned down in the bedroom of a Calvert County home.

Glenn Dale resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, walked into a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk when he was met by Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, DC, who was lying in wait, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported to the sheriff's office shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

The preliminary investigation into the shooting determined that Richardson arrived at the residence and proceeded to the bedroom, where he was shot multiple times, according to investigators.

Yancey then fled on foot.

Richardson was treated at the scene and later pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation into the homicide, officials announced that he was taken into custody shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 after being tracked by a police K9 near a wooded area in the 10800 block of Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk.

Yancey was charged with:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held on a no-bond status.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Joshua Buck at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 or emailing Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.

