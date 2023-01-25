Stripping Suspect Shouting Slurs At Safeway Customers Busted By Calvert County Sheriff

Shoppers at Safeway in Prince Frederick were treated to a bit of a special show in Calvert County when an apparently intoxicated man decided to strip down to his skivvies while shouting racial slurs, the sheriff announced.

Prince Frederick resident Lionell Mackall, Jr., 41, is facing a host of charges after indulging a bit too much before making a scene at the grocery store on West Dares Beach in his hometown, the agency announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The strange scene played out on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were called to Safeway to respond to a 911 hang-up.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, upon arrival, a deputy found Mackall in the parking lot of Safeway, “(appearing) to be heavily intoxicated, as he was unable to walk straight and had extremely slurred speech.”

While speaking with Mackall, officials say that he became disorderly and combative with deputies at the scene, shouting profanities and racial slurs in his intoxicated state.

When asked to stop making a scene by responding law enforcement, Mackall allegedly began stripping in the middle of the parking lot, taking off every article of clothing besides his underwear as employees were coming in and out of the front doors of the food store.

Mackall was eventually placed into custody following the exchange and charged at the Calvert County Detention Center with:

Disorderly conduct;

Indecent exposure;

Intoxicated public disturbance;

Failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer.

No return court information has been announced by the sheriff’s office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.