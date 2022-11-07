Speeding Maryland Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Work Van In Prince Frederick: Sheriff

Authorities in Maryland have released the name of a 31-year-old rider who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a white work van being driven by a Virginia man.

In Calvert County, Waldorf resident Jesse Lee Wallace was killed shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Prince Frederick when he crashed into the van in the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive.

Upon arrival, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies located a white Chevrolet work van with rear-end damage and a “mangled red motorcycle.”

The initial investigation determined that Wallace was driving a 2019 Honda sports bike motorcycle south on Solomons Island Road approaching Auto Drive when he struck the back of the 2020 van for undisclosed reasons.

Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevy, Stafford resident Tyrell Dill, 32, was uninjured in the crash.

“Based on evidence (at the scene) and witness statements, it appears speed is a major contributing factor to this collision,” according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardest at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 or by emailing Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountyMD.gov.

