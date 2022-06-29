Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 88-Year-Old Man In Calvert County

Zak Failla
Curtis Steen and his vehicle are missing out of Calvert County.
Seen him or this Cadillac?

A Silver Alert was issued in Maryland for 88-year-old Curtis Steen, who has been reported missing out of Calvert County.

Steen was last seen in Dunkirk on Wednesday, June 29 wearing a gray sweatshirt and swim trunks, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators described Steen as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 185 points with gray hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS with a North Carolina registration tag.

No other descriptive information was released.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 or 911.

