Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County

Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County.

Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that left her 25-year-old passenger hospitalized, state police officials announced.

According to police, shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack were called to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road to investigate a reported crash.

The initial investigation determined that Robinson was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima east on Hallowing Point Road east of Heather Road when she crossed over the right shoulder line and struck the face of a guardrail.

After hitting the guardrail, police said that the Nissan caromed off the road, overturned, and struck a tree off the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hallowing Point Road.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was transported by paramedics to the University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact state police investigators by calling (410) 535-1400.

