Multiple Child Porn Files Found On Calvert County Man's Devices: Maryland State Police

A lengthy investigation by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit led to the apprehension of a Calvert County man who was allegedly in possession of child pornography, investigators say.

Saint Leonard resident Ernest Drew Phillips, 38, has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and related offenses following a two-month investigation.

According to police, beginning in December last year, the Computer Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the possession of child pornography online, which led them to Phillips.

The initial investigation led to detectives obtaining media files of child pornography that were distributed online and was ultimately linked to Phillips in Calvert County.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at Phillips’ home, which led to the seizure of his electronic devices and the discovery of multiple child pornography files.

Phillips is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center without bond.

