Man In Stolen Vehicle Busted After Attempting To Go For Test Drive In Calvert County: Sheriff

A man involved in a traffic complaint about reckless driving became disorderly at a Maryland car dealership when he was refused the option of test driving a vehicle, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, June 29.

Lusby resident Joshua Terrell Tripplett, 26, is facing multiple charges after he became irate at the Prince Frederick Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership on South Solomons Island Road on Tuesday, June 21 officials said.

It is alleged that Tripplett was attempting to test drive a vehicle, but before he could do so, an investigation into his license found that he had been involved in an earlier traffic complaint that day for negligent and reckless driving, according to the sheriff.

At the time the sheriff’s office was called to the auto dealership, investigators also noted that Tripplett was in possession of a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Tripplett was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for being in possession and driving the stolen vehicle.

