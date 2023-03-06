Man Charged After Pouring Gasoline On Himself, Setting Fire To Calvert County Home: Officials

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has charged a Huntingtown man with allegedly pouring gasoline and intentionally setting his Calvert County home ablaze, according to officials on Monday, March 6.

Maximillian X. Robinson, 29, is facing an arson charge following an incident where he doused himself in gasoline at a Huntingtown home.

Police say that in late February, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Huntingtown Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Ben Oak Drive, where there were reports of a man pouring gasoline on himself and other items.

According to the fire marshal, during a 911 call, one person ignited clothing that was in a closet, though first responders were able to quickly respond to the scene and extinguish the flames.

“Deputies were the first to arrive, ensuring everyone had safely escaped and then attempted to extinguish the fire,” officials said. “Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire."

Robinson's father was home and later took himself to the hospital to be evaluated for burns sustained while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene and determined that Robinson had intentionally set the fire, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Robinson was transported to the Calvert Health Medical Center following the incident for evaluation. He was arrested on March 6 on an arrest warrant and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where ehe was charged with first-degree arson.

He is being held without bond. No initial court appearance has been announced by officials.

