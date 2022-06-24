Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Breaking News: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade
Police & Fire

Man At Large In Calvert County For Exposing Himself, Peeing At Gas Station

Zak Failla
The suspect allegedly exposed himself to customers at Safeway before peeing at the pump in Prince Frederick.
The suspect allegedly exposed himself to customers at Safeway before peeing at the pump in Prince Frederick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large in Maryland after putting on quite a show for customers at a Calvert County gas station.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect exposed himself to customers at Safeway in Frederick County before proceeding to urinate while walking through the parking lot.

On Friday, June 17, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to the station on West Dares Beach Road, where there was a report of a man who had been urinating in public, a spokesperson for the department said.

Upon arrival, witnesses said that an African American man exited a white SUV and proceeded to enter the store to purchase a bag of chips, investigators said. He then left the store and proceeded to urinate in the middle of the gas station parking lot.

After finishing his business, the man proceeded to flee the area.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as being a Black man with white hair, who was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 150 pounds. 

At the time of the indecent exposure and public urination, he was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators on Friday, June 24.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or who may have been a witness can call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference case number 22-34809.

