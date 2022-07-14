K9 Search Leads To Seizure Of Crack, Paraphernalia In Calvert County: Sheriff

A police K9 in Maryland led to the arrest of a 24-year-old woman in Calvert County who was allegedly in possession of alleged crack and paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office announced.

Huntingtown resident Shaquana Quence Jones was stopped in the northbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of Fishers Station Road in Lothian for a reported equipment violation, officials said in an alert issued on Wednesday, July 13.

During the course of the subsequent stop, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said that a K9 sniff of the vehicle determined that there was the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

The follow-up search of the vehicle led to the seizure of two glass smoking devices containing a white substance (suspected crack), a plastic tie-off baggie, a push rod, and a large "wad" of copper wire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession of not marijuana;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession of paraphernalia.

No additional details were released by investigators.

