Garage Fire Causes $50K In Damage To Calvert County Home

Fast-acting firefighters in Maryland were able to contain an electrical fire that broke out in a Calvert County garage.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, a fire was reported by a Park Chesapeake Drive homeowner in Lusby, prompting a response from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.

A crew of 40 firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to knock down the flames, which originated from the exterior of the dwelling, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials noted that the blaze was largely contained to the garage.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants of the home were able to escape safely before crews arrived to battle the blaze, which caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage.

The initial investigation into the fire determined that it was accidental in nature.

