Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Return to your home site

Menu

Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Former Calvert County Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced For DUI In Police Car

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A former member of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office admitted to drinking and driving.
A former member of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office admitted to drinking and driving. Photo Credit: Facebook/Calvert County Sheriff's Office

A former Calvert County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced after admitting to drinking, driving, and crashing his patrol vehicle earlier this year, the state attorney's office announced.

Jermaine Parvell Mason, 40, of Prince Frederick, pleaded guilty last month to driving while impaired by alcohol as a subsequent offender following a crash in January that left the other driver with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, July 6, Calvert County State's Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Mason was sentenced to one year, suspended down to 90 days incarceration, followed by three years of unsupervised probation for the offense.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Robert N. Wilcox, of the District Court of Maryland, noted that it was Mason’s third alcohol-related incident and that it involved an accident.

On Friday, Jan. 7, while off-duty, Mason was driving his marked patrol vehicle when he crossed the center line on Dares Beach Road and collided with an oncoming vehicle, prosecutors said.

The driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured, Harvey said, and shortly after the crash, Mason resigned from the sheriff’s office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.