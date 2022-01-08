Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes In Calvert County

Police investigators in Calvert County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect wanted for stealing multiple dirt bikes before taking off in a white van, officials said.

An alert was issued by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office as they investigate a burglary that happened in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown when a suspect forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three vehicles.

Officials said that the bikes (pictured above) happened between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.. on Tuesday, July 26.

The stolen bikes were listed as:

2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657);

2005 Honda CRF 230;

20119 Yamaha YZ 125.

Investigators noted that the Husqvarna is equipped with a Rekluse clutch and a left-hand rear brake. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Econoline van with windows on the passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or who recognizes the stolen dirt bikes has been asked to contact Det. Will Freehand at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 2169 or emailing will.Freeland@CalvertCountyMD.gov and referencing case number 22-42840.

